Oscar López Rivera polarizes crowds at Puerto Rican Day parade

The political activist, whose prison sentence was commuted by Obama, drew cheers and boos during New York event, which honored him as a ‘freedom hero’

Puerto Rico’s complicated history with the US was on display at New York’s Puerto Rican Day parade on Sunday.

The event honored Oscar López Rivera, a man regarded by some as a terrorist and by others as a freedom fighter, the same day that islanders vote on whether they want to remain a US territory.

