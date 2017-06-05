Breaking News
Orlando gunman kills five people in workplace shooting

Editor 2 hours ago

  • Police said gunman, who killed himself, was a disgruntled former employee
  • ‘It appears the incident has nothing to do with any global terror activities’

A gunman described by Florida police as “a disgruntled employee” shot dead five former colleagues at a business in suburban Orlando on Monday before killing himself, investigators said.

John Robert Neumann Jr, 45, entered the premises of Fiamma, a manufacturer of awnings for recreational vehicles, at about 8am, armed with a semi-automatic pistol and a large hunting knife, said Orange County sheriff Jerry Demings at an afternoon press briefing.

