CAIRO (Reuters) – Prominent Egyptian political parties on Thursday criticized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia and urged people to take to the streets in protest.
Opposition grows to Egypt’s plan to cede islands to Saudi Arabia
