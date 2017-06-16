Home / World / One meal a day: the Lake Chad crisis in pictures

One meal a day: the Lake Chad crisis in pictures

The extreme north of Cameroon is suffering a food shortage exacerbated by climate change and conflict with Boko Haram. Fighting has spread across the borders from Nigeria into the countries of the Lake Chad region creating a refugee and famine crisis. It was once a tourist destination, but now people fleeing violence are housed in unnamed camps where they are lucky to get a meal each day

Ramata Modou, 58, holds a photograph of herself. Ramata is community leader at an internal displacement camp for women and children in Mémé

When armed men entered Ramata’s village her husband suffered a heart attack and died. Her 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped, her three-month-old daughter strapped to her back. When she first fled to Mémé she slept under trees for two months with her six children.

