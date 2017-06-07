OECD: outlook for global economy is ‘better, but not good enough’

Thinktank forecasts UK will suffer Brexit-related slowdown and says US faces ‘sizeable’ economic risks

The west’s leading economic thinktank has predicted a tentative recovery for the global economy this year and next but warned of risks from fragile trust in government, weak wage growth and persistent inequality.

In its latest health check on growth prospects, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development described the outlook for the global economy almost a decade on from the financial crash as “better, but not good enough”.

