OECD: outlook for global economy is ‘better, but not good enough’
Editor
37 mins ago
World
2 Views
Thinktank forecasts UK will suffer Brexit-related slowdown and says US faces ‘sizeable’ economic risks
The west’s leading economic thinktank has predicted a tentative recovery for the global economy this year and next but warned of risks from fragile trust in government, weak wage growth and persistent inequality.
In its latest health check on growth prospects, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development described the outlook for the global economy almost a decade on from the financial crash as “better, but not good enough”.
Continue reading…
Check Also
First-round results for overseas voters have La République En Marche candidates ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies
Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party could be within reach of a clear majority in parliamentary elections, with his candidates this week topping the first-round vote in almost all constituencies for French voters abroad.
First-round voting across France will take place on 11 June with a final round on 18 June, but French voters who live abroad and choose their own members of parliament for “overseas constituencies” voted early due to security restrictions on online voting.
Continue reading...