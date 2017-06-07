Home / World / OECD: outlook for global economy is ‘better, but not good enough’

OECD: outlook for global economy is ‘better, but not good enough’

Editor 37 mins ago World Comments Off on OECD: outlook for global economy is ‘better, but not good enough’ 2 Views

Thinktank forecasts UK will suffer Brexit-related slowdown and says US faces ‘sizeable’ economic risks

The west’s leading economic thinktank has predicted a tentative recovery for the global economy this year and next but warned of risks from fragile trust in government, weak wage growth and persistent inequality.

In its latest health check on growth prospects, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development described the outlook for the global economy almost a decade on from the financial crash as “better, but not good enough”.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

French parliamentary election polls point to Macron landslide

First-round results for overseas voters have La République En Marche candidates ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party could be within reach of a clear majority in parliamentary elections, with his candidates this week topping the first-round vote in almost all constituencies for French voters abroad. First-round voting across France will take place on 11 June with a final round on 18 June, but French voters who live abroad and choose their own members of parliament for “overseas constituencies” voted early due to security restrictions on online voting. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved