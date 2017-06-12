Home / World / North Korea ‘most urgent’ threat to security: Mattis

North Korea ‘most urgent’ threat to security: Mattis

7 hours ago World Comments Off on North Korea ‘most urgent’ threat to security: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that North Korea's advancing missile and nuclear programs were the "most urgent" threat to national security and that its means to deliver them had increased in speed and scope. Original Article

