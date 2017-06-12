North Korea ‘most urgent’ threat to security: Mattis

Check Also

British PM and French president to tackle radicalisation with fines for tech companies that do not take action Theresa May will attempt to reassert control over the political agenda by agreeing a new counter-terror strategy with the French president, vowing to fine tech companies such as Facebook and Google if they do not step up efforts to combat online radicalisation. The prime minister and Emmanuel Macron will launch a joint campaign on Tuesday to tackle online radicalisation, a personal priority of the prime minister from her time as home secretary and a comfortable agenda for the pair to agree upon before Brexit negotiations begin next week. Continue reading...