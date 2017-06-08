North Korea launches missile salvo at area where US aircraft carrier fleet had sailed

Missiles land in part of Sea of Japan where USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan had been conducting manoeuvres this week

North Korea has fired a volley of what appeared to be land-to-ship missiles, hours after a senior US official said the regime’s recent advances in missile technology were causing “great concern” in Washington.



South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said several missiles – which are not thought to be ballistic – were launched from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan on Thursday morning.

Continue reading…