By Sami Zaptia. London, 6 June 2017: The National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Brega Fuel and Gas Crisis Committee reports that it has had continued success in its anti-smuggling and profiteering activities across the country in a variety of sectors. Yesterday, it reported that fish prices in Tripoli’s central fish market have continued to fall drastically from […]Original Article
Home / Libya / NOC’s Fuel Crisis Committee reports continued success in its anti-smuggling and profiteering efforts
Check Also
Seven migrants suffocate in locked van; IOM says third of million migrants in Libya but notes decline in IDPs
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 5 June 2017: At least seven African migrants suffocated to death in a parked van near to Garabulli, east of Tripoli, immigration officials said today.