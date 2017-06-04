‘No-go zone’ for women? How street harassment in Paris boiled over
Some blame migrants for the harassment of women in the La Chapelle-Pajol neighbourhood, others cry racism. But has all the political mud-slinging distracted from the real issue – of women’s safety?
Caroline says the harassment occurs on a daily basis. “Being whistled at is almost constant.”
Walking through the La Chapelle district of Paris, where she lives, Caroline (not her real name) says she has been called names and asked: “What’s up your skirt?” After glancing at a man in passing 10 days ago, he told her: “Lower your eyes, slut.”
