Home / World / No evidence Russian whistleblower was poisoned, police say

No evidence Russian whistleblower was poisoned, police say

Editor 13 mins ago World Comments Off on No evidence Russian whistleblower was poisoned, police say 1 Views

Investigation into death of businessman Alexander Perepilichnyy found no signs of third-party involvement, inquest hears

Police investigating the death of a Russian whistleblower who died while jogging found “no evidence he was poisoned”, an inquest heard.

Alexander Perepilichnyy, 44, is said to have been helping specialist investment firm Hermitage Capital Management uncover a $230m (£150m) Russian money-laundering operation before he collapsed near his home in Weybridge, Surrey, on the afternoon of 10 November 2012.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Cosby admits he apologized to family of woman he allegedly assaulted

Deposition read at Bill Cosby trial explained he felt he was ‘in trouble with these people … this is an old man and their young daughter and the mother sees this’ Bill Cosby says he apologized to the family of the woman he is accused of drugging and assaulting only because her mother thought he was “a dirty old man”, according to testimony read to the jury on Friday at the comedian’s trial. Related: Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand begins hours of testimony: 'I trusted him' Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved