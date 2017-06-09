No evidence Russian whistleblower was poisoned, police say

Investigation into death of businessman Alexander Perepilichnyy found no signs of third-party involvement, inquest hears

Police investigating the death of a Russian whistleblower who died while jogging found “no evidence he was poisoned”, an inquest heard.

Alexander Perepilichnyy, 44, is said to have been helping specialist investment firm Hermitage Capital Management uncover a $230m (£150m) Russian money-laundering operation before he collapsed near his home in Weybridge, Surrey, on the afternoon of 10 November 2012.

