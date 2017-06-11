New York prepares for Puerto Rican Day parade dogged by controversy

Furor over involvement of Oscar Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican nationalist linked to bombings, is just the latest crisis for decades-old event

New York City’s Puerto Rican Day parade will take place Sunday amid a furor over one participant, a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with group responsible for bombings that killed and maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Corporate sponsors dropped out over the decision to grant the honorary title of “National Freedom Hero” to Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, a former member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, a group that wanted independence for Puerto Rico. His sentence for seditious conspiracy was commuted by Barack Obama, and he was released last month.

