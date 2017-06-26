Home / Libya / New head of Sirte university appointed

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 26 June 2017: The Presidency Council’s education minister, Otman Abdul Jalil, has appointed Professor Ahmed Mahjoub Abukhazam as the new chancellor of the University of Sirte. He replaces Musa Mohamed Musa. The appointment was made four days ago but only announced today. Abukhazam has previously served as dean of the faculty of science […]Original Article

