New head of Sirte university appointed

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 26 June 2017: The Presidency Council’s education minister, Otman Abdul Jalil, has appointed Professor Ahmed Mahjoub Abukhazam as the new chancellor of the University of Sirte. He replaces Musa Mohamed Musa. The appointment was made four days ago but only announced today. Abukhazam has previously served as dean of the faculty of science […]Original Article
Check Also
Zawia militiamen held in Saudi Arabia on terror charges: repport
By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 26 June 2017: Two Zawia militiamen are reported to have been arrested in Saudi Arabia on suspicion on links with terrorism after a request to detain them was allegedly sent to the Saudi authorities by the Egyptian government. Mahmud Ben Rajab and Mohamed Al-Khadrawi are also said to be on [...]