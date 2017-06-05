New ambassador to Vatican appointed

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 5 June 2017: The Tripoli-based foreign ministry has appointed Mohamed Al-Dadi to head the Libyan embassy to the Vatican. He replaces Mustafa Al-Rujbani, who has reached retirement age. However, unlike Rujbani who held the title of ambassador, Dadi will be interim chargé d’affaires. Rujbani, who previously served as labour minister in […]Original Article
