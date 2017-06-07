Net neutrality: Amazon among top internet firms planning day of action

Exclusive: Etsy, Kickstarter and other leading companies to fight FCC plans to neuter 2015 rules in July protest backed by ACLU, Greenpeace and more

Some of the world’s largest internet companies are planning a day of action in defense of open internet rules now under attack by the Trump administration.

Amazon, Etsy, Kickstarter, Mozilla and Vimeo all intend to hold a day of protest on 12 July in opposition to plans by Donald Trump’s newly appointed telecoms regulator to neuter tough 2015 rules meant to protect “net neutrality” – the concept that all traffic should be equal online.

