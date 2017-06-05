Home / World / National lands in the US: what do they mean to you?

As Congress moves to give away federal land and diminish public access, we want to hear from US public land owners. How do you use these spaces?

As Congress moves to give away national land and diminish public access, we want to hear from US public land owners. As part of our new series dedicated to public lands, we want photos of the places you visit, that feed your family, that employ you, that provide you refuge. Are you a rancher, a hunter, a ski patroller, a geologist, a federal wildlife biologist? What role do these lands play in your life?

National land makes up almost a third of the US. Across the country, 640 million acres are held in trust for all Americans. Public land is an enormous part of our history and our traditions.

