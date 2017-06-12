Myanmar recovers more bodies from crashed military plane

YANGON, Myanmar (Reuters) – Myanmar rescuers have recovered the bodies of about half of the 122 people who were on board a military plane that went missing after it crashed into the Andaman Sea last week, the army said on Monday. Original Article
