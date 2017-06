The Nicht Mit Uns – or Not With Us – march has been planned as opposition to violence in the name of Islam, but some groups say it stigmatises Muslims

A row has broken out among organisations representing Muslims in Germany over a peace march to protest against terrorism due to take place at the weekend.

Nicht Mit Uns – or Not With Us – has been organised by Muslim activists in Cologne to make a stand against acts of terror and violence carried out in the name of Islam.

Continue reading…