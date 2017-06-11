Home / Press Release / Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. from Canada named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017

Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. from Canada named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017

Editor 48 mins ago Press Release Comments Off on Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. from Canada named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 0 Views

Murad Al-Katib, the President and CEO of Canada-based AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., has been named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017.MONACO, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of Saskatchewan-based AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., was this evening named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 at an awards ceremony held in Monaco's Salle des Etoiles. He was picked from among the 59 country…

Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

EXPO-2017 Exhibition Opens in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition dedicated to Future Energy opened in Astana with a magnificent light and multimedia show. "This is a new achievement in the promotion of our country and Kazakhstan's national brand...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.