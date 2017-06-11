MONACO, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of Saskatchewan-based AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., was this evening named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 at an awards ceremony held in Monaco's Salle des Etoiles. He was picked from among the 59 country…
Home / Press Release / Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. from Canada named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017
Check Also
EXPO-2017 Exhibition Opens in Astana
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition dedicated to Future Energy opened in Astana with a magnificent light and multimedia show. "This is a new achievement in the promotion of our country and Kazakhstan's national brand...