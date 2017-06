Police in German city arrest suspect who took gun from officer and shot her in head in non-terrorism-related incident

A police officer has been shot in the head at a Munich metro station after a man grabbed her service pistol and opened fire, also injuring two bystanders.

The officer’s injuries were considered life-threatening, while those to the two bystanders shot at the Unterfoehring station were less serious, the Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said.

