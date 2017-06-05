‘Multiple fatalities’ in Orlando shooting, police say

Orange county police say situation has been contained

Sheriff’s office to give more details of incident in industrial area

Law enforcement authorities in Florida said on Monday there were “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area of suburban Orlando.

On its official Twitter account, the Orange County sheriff’s office said the “situation” had been contained, meaning there was no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8am.Officials said they would provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate”.

