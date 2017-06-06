Mozambique police warn that bald people could be targets of ritual killings

Warning comes after two men killed in brutal attacks, with body parts thought to have been used in witchcraft because of belief that bald people are rich

Police in Mozambique has warned that bald people could be the targets of ritual attacks, after the brutal killing of two men whose body parts were thought to have been used in witchcraft.

The two bald men, one of whom was found with his head cut off and organs removed, were killed in a part of the country already notorious for the persecution of albinos.

