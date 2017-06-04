More than 1,500 Juventus fans in Turin injured after stampede

• Witnesses suggest firecrackers mistaken for explosions caused panic and crowd surge

• Three people seriously hurt, including seven-year-old boy

More than 1,500 people are thought to have been injured – three of them seriously – after Juventus fans watching the Champions League final stampeded in a Turin square after mistaking firecrackers for an explosion or gunshots.



Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo on Saturday night to watch Juventus play Real Madrid on giant TV screens. During the second half of the match loud bangs led to a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd, causing a surge that flung people against barriers.

