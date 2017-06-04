More than 1,500 Juventus fans in Turin injured after stampede
Editor
1 hour ago
World
9 Views
• Witnesses suggest firecrackers mistaken for explosions caused panic and crowd surge
• Three people seriously hurt, including seven-year-old boy
More than 1,500 people are thought to have been injured – three of them seriously – after Juventus fans watching the Champions League final stampeded in a Turin square after mistaking firecrackers for an explosion or gunshots.
Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo on Saturday night to watch Juventus play Real Madrid on giant TV screens. During the second half of the match loud bangs led to a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd, causing a surge that flung people against barriers.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Seven killed and 48 injured people taken to hospitals
21 victims remain in critical conditionMember of public suffered gunshot woundEight officers fired 50 rounds at attackersLondon attacks: what we know so far
Attackers drove van into pedestrians before stabbing people
Full report: Police shoot dead three suspects after London attackPrime minister says too much ‘tolerance of extremism’ in UKTrump responds with attack on London mayorHave you been affected by the attacks?
7.44pm BST
A small sign of normality returning to the London Bridge area - Borough Tube station is once again open to commuters.
#Borough - the station has now reopened, following an earlier police investigation.
7.41pm BST
A vigil for the victims will be held in Potters Fields Park, Southwark, on Monday night, according to a statement on the London Assembly website.
“The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city - to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturd..