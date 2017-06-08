Montana congressman-elect settles with reporter he assaulted

(Reuters) – Montana Republican Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pledged on Wednesday to donate $50,000 to a journalism advocacy group as part of an out-of-court settlement he reached with the reporter he physically assaulted on the eve of his election. Original Article
