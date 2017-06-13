ZUG, Switzerland, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Monaco Technology GMBH, the company behind the revolutionary Monaco Card and App, has received $2M worth of Ethereum from a single ICO investor in an effort to secure its prized #001 Black Card. The limited edition cryptocurrency card…
Home / Press Release / Monaco ICO: Single Investor Contributes $2M of Ethereum to Secure Monaco Black Card #001
Check Also
Research and Markets – Global Pen Needles Market 2017-2021 with BD, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed & B. Braun Dominating
DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pen Needles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering. The global pen needles market to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% during the period 2017-2021. The report covers the present...