Misrata orders BDB and allies to disarm and disband

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 6 June 2017: In a new display of unity in Misrata, leaders of the Bunyan Marsous Operations Room, of Battalion No. 40, the city’s military council and its municipal council have ordered the Benghazi Defence Brigades (BDB) positioned at the Baghla junction on the road south of Abu Grain to […]Original Article
