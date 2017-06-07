By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 7 June 2017: Misrata’s municipal council has said that all Internally Displaced People (IDPs) must be allowed to return to their homes, whether in Mashashia, Zintan, Rujban, Kikla, Tripoli, Tawergha or elsewhere. The issus of displaced people was “purely humanitarian” and should not be “employed politically,” it added in a statement issued […]Original Article
Home / Libya / Misrata Municipal Council says IDPs, including Tawerghans, have right to return home; extends measures against BDB
Check Also
Roundtable discussion on Libyan ports held at Tripoli Chamber of Commerce
By Sami Zaptia. London, 7 June 2017: A roundtable discussion was held at the headquarters of the Tripoli Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital on Monday entitled ‘‘Potential cooperation and integration of Libyan seaports: A framework, impacts and challenges’’. The event, led by field specialist Hesham Ghashat, discussed how in recent years there [...]