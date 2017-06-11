Militias continue to dominate and destabilize Libya: UN report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 11 June 2017: A report by the United Nations has confirmed the extent to which militias in Libya still dominate the country in the absence of a regular army and police force. It highlights how militias are often motivated by power and financial reward rather than loyalty to the internationally-recognized Presidency […]Original Article
