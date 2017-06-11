By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 June 2017: A report by the United Nations has confirmed that repeated attacks by Libyan militias, including Ansar Sharia, on its Civil Registry offices, are aimed at obtaining fake passports – ostensibly for illicit, illegal or terrorist activities. The revelation came in the UN Libyan Experts Panel final report presented […]Original Article
Home / Libya / Militias and Ansar Sharia attempt to control Libyan Civil Registry to create fake passports: UN report
Check Also
HoR wants more Libyan names on Saudi/UAE terror list, calls on NOC to scrap all deals with Qatar
By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 10 June 2017: The chairman of the House of Representatives’ (HoR) defence and national security committee, Talal Almaihub, says that it is compiling its own list of Libyans living in or linked to Qatar whom it believes to be “terrorists”.