Militants cling to 20 pct of Philippines town after three-week siege

MARAWI CITY, Philippines (Reuters) – Islamist militants control about 20 percent of the southern Philippines town of Marawi, a top general said on Tuesday, more than twice the area the military cited last week, suggesting that an end to the bloody three-week siege is not at hand. Original Article
