Check Also

A successful drive to curtail the practice of wedding dowries in certain Muslim areas of India is reaping dividends – and even crossing religious boundaries When Safik Ansari decided to marry off his daughter, he told the village chief that his paltry income from pulling a rickshaw meant he was unable to pay the groom an appropriate dowry. Although India banned dowry payments in 1961, the custom remains widespread and Ansari was preparing to go door-to-door seeking money from wealthier villagers. To his surprise, however, the chief said he would not have to pay one. The local Dahez Roko Abhiyan (DRA), or stop dowry campaign, would help him with the wedding arrangements, explained the chief. Continue reading...