‘Mexico needs healing’: the first indigenous woman to run for president

María de Jesús Patricio Martínez has been providing herbal remedies for decades – and she’s poised to apply her skills in the political arena

María de Jesús Patricio Martínez has always had a gift for curing people’s ailments, an ability she attributes to her close connection with the earth.

Born and raised in Tuxpan, a slow-paced town in western Mexico surrounded by scrubby hills and fields of sugarcane and maize, she began offering herbal remedies to sick neighbours at the age of 20 after noticing the government’s indifference to local health problems.

