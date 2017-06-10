Mexico faces US on football field as fears over Trump give way to new optimism

Mexicans were worried that their relationship with the US would unravel under Trump, but the economy is on the up – and so is their football team

Last year – as the US elected a president who described Mexicans as rapists, promised to build a border wall and threatened to tear up free trade agreements – the poor performance of Mexico’s national football team seemed to offer a dark omen for the country.

El Tri – as the team is known for its tricolor kit – lost 7-0 to Chile in the Copa América tournament, and its hopes for reaching the 2018 World Cup seemed be dwindling by the day.

Continue reading…