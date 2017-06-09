Member of Portland militia-style group helps police arrest anti-fascist protester
Editor
1 hour ago
World
3 Views
Video footage and photos of the rightwing activist aiding officers fuel debate over the policing of a recent ‘alt-right’ demonstration
A rightwing protester who was filmed helping law enforcement in Portland arrest an anti-fascist activist has been identified as a member of a “patriot movement” militia-style group.
Todd Kelsay confirmed he was the man captured in photographs and video assisting three officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as they pinned down and apprehended the masked protester.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Rockers will turn 27 July concert into protest against tennis legend and will sell T-shirt to raise funds for same-sex marriage advocacy group
Icelandic band Sigur Rós have promised to make their upcoming show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne “the most inclusive night ever” in a show of support for Australian marriage equality.
Former tennis champion Margaret Court made headlines in May after a pledge to boycott Qantas over their support of same-sex marriage. In an interview with a Christian radio station, she said transgenderism was the work of the devil and compared a global plot to promote equal sexual rights to Hitler.
Continue reading...