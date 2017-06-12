Melania and Barron Trump officially move into White House

First lady and youngest son had been living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration

After nearly five months of living apart, US president Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, announced on Sunday that she and the couple’s young son have finally moved into the presidential mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted while the president lived and worked at the White House.

