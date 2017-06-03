Mediterranean death rate doubles as migrant crossings fall
Editor
3 hours ago
World
2 Views
Aid agencies point to shortage of search-and-rescue vessels and the increasingly unsafe boats of people traffickers
The death rate among migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to enter Europe has almost doubled over the past year.
Comparing the first five months of this year with the same period last year, UN agency data reveals that the mortality rate grew from 1.2% to 2.3%. The death rate during all of 2015 was 0.37% – a sixth of its current level.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Real Time host’s conversation with Nebraska senator Ben Sasse, who tweeted regret over not responding, will be edited to omit exchange in future airings
Bill Maher has apologised for using the word “nigger” on his HBO talkshow on Friday night, in an exchange with the Nebraska senator Ben Sasse that prompted calls for the comedian to be fired.
Related: Tearful Kathy Griffin says 'bully' Donald Trump is trying to ruin her career
Continue reading...