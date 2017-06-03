Mediterranean death rate doubles as migrant crossings fall

Aid agencies point to shortage of search-and-rescue vessels and the increasingly unsafe boats of people traffickers

The death rate among migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to enter Europe has almost doubled over the past year.

Comparing the first five months of this year with the same period last year, UN agency data reveals that the mortality rate grew from 1.2% to 2.3%. The death rate during all of 2015 was 0.37% – a sixth of its current level.

