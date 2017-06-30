Home / World / Marine Le Pen charged in inquiry into misuse of EU funds

Marine Le Pen charged in inquiry into misuse of EU funds

16 hours ago World Comments Off on Marine Le Pen charged in inquiry into misuse of EU funds

French far right leader has previously denied any wrongdoing in a case that she says is politically motivated

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right Front National, has been placed under formal investigation over allegations that her party illegally claimed millions of euros from the European parliament to pay for France-based staff.

Le Pen’s lawyer said she had been summoned by investigating magistrates in Paris and “as expected” had been placed under formal investigation for breach of trust. She will appeal against the decision.

Continue reading…

