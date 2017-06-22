Marco Rubio’s latest awkward moment: a failed hug with Ivanka Trump

Republican senator tries to embrace president’s daughter at meeting on paid family leave, leading to viral image and Twitter mockery

Ivanka Trump’s ramrod posture and the ungainly movements of a Republican senator were all it took to distract the public from a government meeting on Wednesday about paid family leave.

The Florida senator Marco Rubio appeared to fail in an attempt to hug the president’s daughter before the meeting, creating an awkward image that adds to Rubio’s enduring collection of physical gaffes. He has also accidentally hit a child with a football and clumsily drunk water in a live speech broadcast to the nation.

