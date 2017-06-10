Home / World / Man killed in drive-by shooting in Croydon, south London

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Croydon, south London

Car passenger, 24, dies from his injuries after being shot in head in busy town centre

A hunt for a gunman has been launched by murder detectives investigating the drive-by shooting of a man in a busy town centre.

The 24-year-old man, who was a passenger in a car, was shot in the head in the attack in Wellesley Road, Croydon, south London, shortly after 10pm on Friday.

