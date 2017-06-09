Man jailed for 35 years in Thailand for insulting monarchy on Facebook

Bangkok military court convicts 34-year-old in one of harshest sentences handed down for draconian royal defamation law

A Thai man has been jailed for 35 years for Facebook posts deemed insulting to the royal family, a watchdog said, in one of the harshest sentences handed down for a crime that insulates Thailand’s ultra-rich monarchy from criticism.

A Bangkok military court convicted him of 10 counts of lese-majesty for posting photos and videos of the royal family on a Facebook account that purported to belong to a different user.

