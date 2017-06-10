Mali: three UN peacekeepers die in attack by Al-Qaida affiliate

Rocket and mortar fire on UN camp in north of country kills three Guinean peacekeepers and injures eight others

Jihadists launched an attack on a United Nations camp in northern Mali, killing three peacekeepers from the west African nation of Guinea and wounding several others, officials said Friday.

Al-Qaida’s affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility for the attack during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement translated by SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terror groups.

Continue reading…