Mali: three UN peacekeepers die in attack by Al-Qaida affiliate
13 mins ago
World
Rocket and mortar fire on UN camp in north of country kills three Guinean peacekeepers and injures eight others
Jihadists launched an attack on a United Nations camp in northern Mali, killing three peacekeepers from the west African nation of Guinea and wounding several others, officials said Friday.
Al-Qaida’s affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility for the attack during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement translated by SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terror groups.
