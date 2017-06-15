Home / World / Malcolm Turnbull says remarks parodying Donald Trump were ‘affectionate’ – politics live

Malcolm Turnbull says remarks parodying Donald Trump were ‘affectionate’ – politics live

35 mins ago World Comments Off on Malcolm Turnbull says remarks parodying Donald Trump were ‘affectionate’ – politics live

Prime minister says he is ‘disappointed’ that supposedly off-the-record remarks made at Midwinter Ball were leaked to Laurie Oakes. Follow it live

The bank commission of inquiry division surprised a few people.

Crossbench votes with Labor for the banking inquiry move.

Continue reading…

