Malaysian PM’s wife linked to jewellery purchases in 1MDB case

US justice department seeking to seize a total of about $1.7bn in assets it says were bought with misappropriated funds

Nearly $30m (£23.5m) allegedly stolen from a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia’s prime minister was used to buy jewellery for the prime minister’s wife, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, according to filings by the US justice department in a civil lawsuit.

The filings lodged at the US district court in Los Angeles on Thursday did not identify the prime minister, Najib Razak, or his wife, Rosmah Mansor, by name, but said the jewellery purchases were for the wife of “Malaysian Official 1”.

