Home / World / Malaysian PM’s wife linked to jewellery purchases in 1MDB case

Malaysian PM’s wife linked to jewellery purchases in 1MDB case

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Malaysian PM’s wife linked to jewellery purchases in 1MDB case

US justice department seeking to seize a total of about $1.7bn in assets it says were bought with misappropriated funds

Nearly $30m (£23.5m) allegedly stolen from a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia’s prime minister was used to buy jewellery for the prime minister’s wife, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, according to filings by the US justice department in a civil lawsuit.

The filings lodged at the US district court in Los Angeles on Thursday did not identify the prime minister, Najib Razak, or his wife, Rosmah Mansor, by name, but said the jewellery purchases were for the wife of “Malaysian Official 1”.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Colombia peace process weathers the storm as Farc hands in weapons

40% of rebels’ arsenal has been decommissioned, marking another success in a process that has often stumbled What was supposed to be a momentous demonstration of Colombia’s progress toward peace was almost scuppered by the weather. As part of a historic deal between the government and the leftwing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc, the rebel group this week handed over a second cache of weapons to the United Nations for decommissioning. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.