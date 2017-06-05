Make or break moment beckons for education at G20 summit

Campaigners urge world leaders to keep global education targets on track after figures reveal education receives same level of aid funding as transport

Campaigners who believe funding for schooling in the world’s poorest countries has hit crisis levels say next month’s G20 meeting will be a “make or break” moment for education.

The share of aid funding spent on education has fallen for the past six years, from 10% in 2009 to 6.9% in 2015, according to new figures from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). Education now receives as little in aid funding as transport.

