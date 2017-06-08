Madrid tackles ‘el manspreading’ on public transport with new signs
Transport authorities in Spanish capital want to encourage men to respect boundaries on bus seats and keep legs closed
Madrid’s transport authorities are taking a stand against seated male selfishness with a campaign to tackle the social scourge that is manspreading.
Fed up with men whose thighs fail to respect the boundaries of bus seats, the Spanish capital’s Municipal Transport Company (EMT) is to put up signs discouraging the practice.
