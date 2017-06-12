Home / World / Macron’s likely landslide lifts markets, low turnout clouds celebration

Macron’s likely landslide lifts markets, low turnout clouds celebration

PARIS (Reuters) – A first-round parliamentary election result promising President Emmanuel Macron a crushing majority in parliament lifted investor sentiment on Monday though the lowest voter turnout in modern history clouded celebration. Original Article

