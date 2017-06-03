Macron’s fresh faces introduce themselves to France’s voters

Many of those standing for La République En Marche party in the legislative elections have never run for elected office

Caroline Janvier introduced herself to shoppers in the small Saturday market at La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, a small commune on the banks of the river Loire, while her supporters handed out election leaflets. “Hello, I’m your En Marche candidate for the legislatives,” she told them. She smiled. They smiled.

Many of those buying plants, fruit and dried sausages had no clue who she was, but most agreed that this was not necessarily a bad thing. Nearly all wished her well, even those who admitted they would not vote for her.

Continue reading…