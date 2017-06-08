Home / World / Macron launches French counter-terrorism taskforce

Macron launches French counter-terrorism taskforce

Move is intended to improve sharing of intelligence, and government plans to make some emergency powers permanent

Emmanuel Macron has created a counter-terrorism taskforce to improve the sharing of intelligence, as the government prepares to transfer certain special policing powers granted under France’s state of emergency into permanent law.

The creation of the taskforce under the authority of the presidential palace was one of Macron’s manifesto promises, and he intends to make the fight against terrorism a bigger focus of his presidency than his predecessors did.

