Home / Libya / LPTIC disunity has led to misappropriation of funds: UN report

LPTIC disunity has led to misappropriation of funds: UN report

21 mins ago Libya Comments Off on LPTIC disunity has led to misappropriation of funds: UN report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: The disunity of the state-owned Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Company (LPTIC) has led to the misappropriation of its funds in support of the unrecognized Tripoli self-appointed National Salvation Government (NSG), a UN report reveals. The report comes in line with its general findings that Increased disunity […]Original Article

Check Also

Italian embassy mocks HoR’s terrorist list, attracts criticism

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 13 June 2017: In an unusually undiplomatic move, the Italian embassy has tweeted a joke mocking the list of 75 Libyans compiled by the House of Representatives’ defence committee whom it accuses of being terrorists linked to Qatar. In the photo cartoon, in typical Tripoli Arabic dialect, a taxi driver asks [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.