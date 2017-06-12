Home / World / Lost natural wonder in New Zealand may be found, say researchers

Lost natural wonder in New Zealand may be found, say researchers

Diaries give clue to location of pink and white terraces of Lake Rotomahana, previously thought destroyed in 1886

The eighth natural wonder of the world may have been rediscovered, 131 years after it was buried by a volcanic eruption, New Zealand researchers believe.

In the mid-1800s, the pink and white terraces of Lake Rotomahana in the North Island attracted tourists from around the globe. The terraces – dramatic cascading pools descending into the lake’s temperate waters – were lost in an eruption of Mount Tarawera in 1886.

