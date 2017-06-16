Home / MENA / Lord’s Resistance Army steps up Congo attacks as U.S.-backed force pulls out: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) – The outlawed Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) has stepped up attacks in Democratic Republic of Congo close to the South Sudanese border as a U.S.-supported regional task force pulls out, the U.N. humanitarian office said in a report on Friday.
